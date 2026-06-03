SpaceX to price IPO June 11 at $135 valuing $1.75tn Business Jun 03, 2026

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is expected to launch its highly anticipated IPO with pricing on June 11 and trading potentially beginning on June 12.

Shares are priced at $135 a share, aiming for a massive $1.75 trillion valuation, set to break records as the biggest IPO ever, topping Saudi Aramco's 2019 debut.