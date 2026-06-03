SpaceX to price IPO June 11 at $135 valuing $1.75tn
Business
SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is expected to launch its highly anticipated IPO with pricing on June 11 and trading potentially beginning on June 12.
Shares are priced at $135 a share, aiming for a massive $1.75 trillion valuation, set to break records as the biggest IPO ever, topping Saudi Aramco's 2019 debut.
SpaceX could give retail 30% allocation
With a 30% retail allocation, regular investors may be able to access shares through platforms like Fidelity and Schwab.
With demand sky-high, these shares are expected to go fast.
SpaceX secondary trades near $128
Before the IPO, some accredited investors were already trading SpaceX shares on secondary markets at around $128 per share.
Plus, funds like Baron Partners and ARK Venture Fund offer indirect ways for fans of Musk's projects to invest.