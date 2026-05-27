SpaceX wins $2.3B satellite communication contract from US Space Force
What's the story
The US Space Force has awarded a massive $2.29 billion contract to SpaceX. The deal is for the creation of a secure and high-speed satellite communications network, which will connect military sensors and weapons platforms globally. The project, known as the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone, aims to provide high-capacity and low-latency data transport for military purposes.
Project
SDN Backbone to enable near real-time communication
The SDN Backbone will enable near real-time communication between missile warning and tracking sensors to interceptors, a critical capability for the Donald Trump administration's Golden Dome missile defense initiative. The Space Force has asked SpaceX to deliver a fully operational prototype by late 2027.
Strategic advantage
Project part of broader strategy to leverage commercial technology
Colonel Ryan Frazier, the acting portfolio acquisition executive overseeing the program, said that "the SDN Backbone leverages the best of commercial innovation and delivers a strong foundation for the SDN mission set." He added that this would be a huge benefit and enabler for their warfighters. The project is part of a broader strategy to leverage commercial technology for military purposes.
Network expansion
SDN Backbone will be a pLEO satellite constellation
The SDN Backbone will be a proliferated low Earth orbit (pLEO) satellite constellation, expanding a mesh of satellites providing global communication services. It will work with the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer to create a unified architecture that provides critical data transport for current and future Department of Defense missions. The Pentagon has said this project is key to enhancing military communication capabilities globally.