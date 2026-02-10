SpaceX's potential IPO could be massive, says report Business Feb 10, 2026

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is reportedly gearing up for a potential IPO, timing not specified, that could value the company between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion—potentially making it one of the biggest public listings ever.

Last week the company reached a $1.25 trillion valuation after merging with xAI.