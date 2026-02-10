SpaceX's potential IPO could be massive, says report
SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is reportedly gearing up for a potential IPO, timing not specified, that could value the company between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion—potentially making it one of the biggest public listings ever.
Last week the company reached a $1.25 trillion valuation after merging with xAI.
SpaceX's business model
SpaceX isn't just about rocket launches—it makes money from sending satellites and cargo to space, running Starlink (its satellite internet service), government contracts, and new ideas like direct-to-cell phone connections and orbital data centers.
Thanks to its all-in-one approach, SpaceX dominates commercial space access right now.
Revenue is booming
Revenue is booming as it looks to raise tens of billions for Starlink expansion and new projects.
