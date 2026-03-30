Speciality Medicines debuts on BSE SME with 29cr IPO
Business
Speciality Medicines, a pharmaceutical company focused on complex diseases, is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform today.
The IPO aims to raise about ₹29 crore, with shares priced between ₹117 and ₹124 each.
Funds will help set up an R&D center and support global expansion.
Speciality Medicines minimum 2,000 shares 2.48L
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum application is 2,000 shares (that's ₹2.48 lakh at the top price).
Speciality Medicines started in 2021 and already works in 35-plus countries and across India through a mix of manufacturing and distribution.
For fiscal 2025, it reported revenue of ₹58.54 crore and a profit of ₹8.61 crore (pretty solid growth for such a young company).