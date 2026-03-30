Speciality Medicines debuts on BSE SME with 29cr IPO

Speciality Medicines minimum 2,000 shares 2.48L

If you're thinking of investing, the minimum application is 2,000 shares (that's ₹2.48 lakh at the top price).

Speciality Medicines started in 2021 and already works in 35-plus countries and across India through a mix of manufacturing and distribution.

For fiscal 2025, it reported revenue of ₹58.54 crore and a profit of ₹8.61 crore (pretty solid growth for such a young company).