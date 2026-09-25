SpiceJet delays and maintenance woes cut market share to 1.2%
Business
SpiceJet is having a tough time lately: almost half its flights ran over two hours late in August 2026, pushing its market share down to just 1.2%, the lowest it's been in five years.
While rivals like IndiGo and Air India kept things running smoothly, SpiceJet's troubles mostly come from maintenance issues and not having enough planes ready to fly.
SpiceJet down to 9 planes
SpiceJet is down to only nine planes and had to cancel 20.92% of flights last month.
The airline is also dealing with cash problems, delayed salaries, and lessors trying to take back aircraft over unpaid bills.
Even so, SpiceJet says it plans to bounce back by adding 23 leased planes by mid-November and aiming for 200 daily flights.
Ongoing financial uncertainty makes recovery a real challenge.