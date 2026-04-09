SpiceJet may affect over 500 staff amid months-long salary delays
Business
SpiceJet may affect more than 500 staff, including cabin crew and ground workers, as it struggles with serious financial problems.
Many employees have faced months-long salary delays, and the airline is now down to just 13 planes in operation.
SpiceJet faces nearly $8 million UK order
SpiceJet owes money on taxes and employee funds, and a UK court recently ordered it to pay nearly $8 million after losing a leasing dispute.
Rising global fuel prices are making things tougher.
Even with Chairman Ajay Singh trying to raise funds, SpiceJet is still searching for a way out in an already tough airline market.