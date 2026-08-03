Spinny converts into public company ahead of planned IPO

Spinny, founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh and Mohit Gupta, has appointed Kotak, Morgan Stanley, and Citi as lead bankers for its upcoming IPO.

The company has seen significant financial growth over the years. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Spinny's revenue from operations increased by 25% year-on-year to ₹4,657 crore from ₹3,730 crore in FY24.

It is expected to end FY26 with a revenue of around ₹6,000 crore.