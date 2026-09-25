Splunk doubles down on India after Cisco's $28B acquisition
Cisco pulled off its biggest buy ever, snapping up Splunk for $28 billion in March 2024.
This isn't just a headline: Splunk is now doubling down on India, expanding teams and bringing more muscle to fight cyber threats and keep digital systems running smoothly across the country.
Splunk aligns with India's data sovereignty
With massive sectors like telecom and banking going digital, there's a huge need for smarter cybersecurity.
Splunk's approach fits right in with India's push for data sovereignty, meaning more control over where and how data is stored.
Splunk's priorities will align with Cisco's broader strategy spanning AI-ready data centers, the future connected workplace and digital resilience.
As Robert Pizzari, Group VP, Asia, Splunk, put it, "This data sovereignty piece is a huge opportunity in the market in general."