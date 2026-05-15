Sridhar Vembu backs Arnav Gupta: AI costs drive tech layoffs
Zoho's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu is backing a viral take from Meta engineer Arnav Gupta: recent tech layoffs aren't just about AI making people "actual productivity gains," they're actually about how expensive it's getting to run all this new AI.
Vembu says companies are cutting jobs because the cost of adopting AI is rising fast, not just because of efficiency gains.
Server expenses jumped 200% to 300%
Vembu points out that server expenses have jumped 200% to 300% in just a year thanks to the global rush for advanced AI chips.
Gupta's article (which blew up on X) shows companies now rely heavily on tools like Claude and Copilot, sometimes producing nearly all their code with AI.
But Gupta questions if this faster output really boosts revenue, especially when daily AI costs can hit $100 per engineer and teams struggle with duplicated work.
Vembu sums it up as an "economic response" to these mounting pressures.