Sridhar Vembu backs Arnav Gupta: AI costs drive tech layoffs

Server expenses jumped 200% to 300%

Vembu points out that server expenses have jumped 200% to 300% in just a year thanks to the global rush for advanced AI chips.

Gupta's article (which blew up on X) shows companies now rely heavily on tools like Claude and Copilot, sometimes producing nearly all their code with AI.

But Gupta questions if this faster output really boosts revenue, especially when daily AI costs can hit $100 per engineer and teams struggle with duplicated work.

Vembu sums it up as an "economic response" to these mounting pressures.