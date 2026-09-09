SriLankan Airlines names Vipul Misra acting CEO, keeps engineering role
Business
SriLankan Airlines just picked Vipul Misra as its acting CEO.
He is originally from Kanpur and will continue running the engineering division while stepping into this top role.
The airline, which is Sri Lanka's national carrier, flies 23 planes, including 10 A330s.
Vipul Misra brings 20+yr aviation experience
Misra has spent more than 20 years in aviation, working with big names such as AirIndia, Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet, Kingfisher Airlines, and Air Deccan.
He has a diploma in aircraft maintenance engineering and a master's degree in aerospace law.
The airline says it is counting on his technical skills and leadership to guide it through this transition and focus on long-term growth.