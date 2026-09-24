SRIT India to launch IPO seeking ₹218cr at ₹123-130 each
SRIT India, known for building digital platforms in e-governance, telecom, and healthcare, is hitting the stock market with an IPO on Monday.
They're looking to raise ₹218 crore by offering shares priced between ₹123 and ₹130 each.
The funds will go toward updating their tech, boosting working capital, and fueling future growth, achieving inorganic growth and other strategic initiatives.
SRIT India posts ₹1,205cr order book
SRIT India already has a hefty order book of ₹1,205 crore as of June and reported revenue from operations of ₹450 crore for fiscal 2026.
Their CEO, Dr. Nambiar Raghavan Madhusoodan, Managing Director & CEO, says their experience rolling out digital solutions across sectors sets them up well for what's ahead.
Choice Capital Advisors is managing the IPO (with Kfin Technologies as registrar), which opens on Monday, so if you're interested, keep an eye out!