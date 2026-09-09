SS Retail 500cr IPO September 16-18, price band September 10
Business
SS Retail, a major mobile phone store chain, is going public with a ₹500 crore IPO from September 16-18.
The offer includes new shares worth ₹360 crore and existing shareholders selling ₹140 crore.
If you're eyeing the price band, it drops on September 10.
SS Retail anchor book September 15
The anchor book opens on September 15, with allotments out by September 21 and trading set to start on September 23.
SS Retail has reserved ₹12 crore worth of shares for employees.
Most of the funds will boost working capital and help open new stores over the next two years.
SS Retail already has 503 outlets across five states and leads in West India's mobile retail scene.