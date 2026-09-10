SS Retail opens IPO September 16 to 18 at ₹403-₹424
SS Retail, the biggest mobile phone retailer in West India, is opening its IPO from September 16 to September 18.
Shares are priced between ₹403 and ₹424 each (face value ₹10), so if you're thinking of investing, now's your chance.
SS Retail ₹360.75cr fresh, ₹140cr OFS
The minimum bid is 35 shares, meaning you'll need at least ₹14,840 at the top price.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹360.75 crore and an offer for sale of ₹140 crore.
Allotments are split: 35% for retail investors like you, 50% for institutions, and 15% for non-institutional investors.
SS Retail IPO proceeds fund expansion
With over 500 stores (mostly in Maharashtra), SS Retail pulled in ₹2,351 crore revenue and made a profit of ₹59.2 crore for the year ended March 2026.
Money raised from the IPO will help them open new stores and boost working capital over the next couple of years.