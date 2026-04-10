Stanford study ranks Reliance Retail 7th with $100B valuation

Major investors boost Reliance Retail value

Backing from major investors like Qatar Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and KKR helped boost Reliance Retail's value.

Alongside Reliance, only two other Indian companies made the list: National Stock Exchange of India (27th) and Tata EV Mobility (93rd).

Together, these three represent $133 billion in value, though Chinese firms still lead by a huge margin.

Plus, Reliance topped Indian charts for highest revenue among unlisted firms this year.