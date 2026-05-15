Starbucks cuts 300 corporate jobs as it seeks $2B savings

Starbucks regional offices close, $400 million restructuring

Starbucks will close regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Burbank; shifting most affected staff to remote work.

At the same time, it's investing $100 million in the Nashville office for 2,000 employees, thanks in part to Tennessee's lower taxes and location perks.

All these changes will cost Starbucks about $400 million in restructuring charges, including $280 million of non-cash charges tied to a review of Reserve and Roastery store locations and changes to corporate offices, plus $120 million in cash charges mostly linked to employee separation benefits.