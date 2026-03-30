Starcloud raises $170 million and plans 88,000 solar-powered satellites
Starcloud, a startup building data centers in orbit, just raised $170 million, pushing its value to $1.1 billion.
With artificial intelligence, or AI, putting more strain on Earth's power and data centers, Starcloud wants to launch 88,000 satellites powered by solar energy from space, making cloud computing literally out of this world.
Starcloud partners with NVIDIA Amazon Google
This new funding will help them build better satellites and prepare for more launches.
CEO Philip Johnston shared that big names like NVIDIA, Amazon, and Google are already teaming up with them.
Last year, they sent up the first satellite with NVIDIA's H100 AI chip; another one featuring Amazon Web Services is set to launch this October.
If costs keep dropping as planned by 2028 or 2029, running data centers in space could actually become affordable, and change how we use the cloud for good.