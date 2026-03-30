Starcloud raises $170 million to build data centers in space
Starcloud just landed $170 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to $1.1 billion.
The big idea? Building data centers in space instead of on Earth, something investors are clearly excited about, with support from Benchmark and EQT Ventures coming just 17 months after the company's Y Combinator debut.
Starcloud 2 to carry NVIDIA Blackwell
The new funds will help launch Starcloud 2, a satellite packed with an NVIDIA Blackwell chip and an AWS server blade, set to go up later this year.
They're also working on Starcloud 3 (a spacecraft designed for SpaceX's Starship) that could make hosting your data in orbit more affordable than ever.
CEO Philip Johnston says the goal is "cost-competitive" space data centers that can work seamlessly with those back on Earth, as they tackle power and cooling challenges unique to outer space.