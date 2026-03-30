Starcloud raises $170 million to build data centers in space

Starcloud 2 to carry NVIDIA Blackwell

The new funds will help launch Starcloud 2, a satellite packed with an NVIDIA Blackwell chip and an AWS server blade, set to go up later this year.

They're also working on Starcloud 3 (a spacecraft designed for SpaceX's Starship) that could make hosting your data in orbit more affordable than ever.

CEO Philip Johnston says the goal is "cost-competitive" space data centers that can work seamlessly with those back on Earth, as they tackle power and cooling challenges unique to outer space.