Startups adopt Claude Code and Codex to speed software development
More and more startups are turning to AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex to make software development quicker and less expensive.
These platforms let developers code, test, and debug just by typing out what they need: no endless manual work required.
AI reduces costs, entry-level roles fall
AI subscriptions cost startups way less than hiring full-time developers. Giftory's Eric Lauer says his team spends about $200 a month on AI tools instead of paying $100,000 salaries.
Espresa's Lindsay Euller shared that using AI has saved her company "millions" each year.
But there's a downside: junior coding jobs are shrinking fast. Studies show entry-level tech roles for young workers have dropped nearly 20% since late 2022, and computer science enrollments are falling too.
Tech leaders warn talent pipeline threatened
Some tech leaders, including Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, worry that cutting junior positions could hurt the future talent pipeline.
As AI changes how software gets built, it's opening new doors, but also closing some for those just starting out in tech.