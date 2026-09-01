State government raises 2,000cr via 3 securities auctions for liquidity
The State government has raised ₹2,000 crore by selling government securities in three rounds (basically, it's like the state taking a loan from the market).
The Reserve Bank of India handled the auction, and these loans come with a 7.7% interest rate after the July 1 securities were kept on hold and later reissued after a fresh indent.
It's all part of making sure the government has enough cash on hand.
State balances cash needs and stability
The state held off on accepting earlier bids because interest rates might have been high and funds weren't urgently needed.
But with another reissue in August at the same rate, it shows they're aiming for smart, long-term borrowing instead of quick fixes.
In June, they avoided overdrafts but used special facilities to withdraw ₹3,347 crore, so overall, the State government is trying to balance immediate needs with future stability.