Steel giants join global players to tackle CO2 emissions
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and JSW Steel are joining forces with big global players like Hyundai Steel, BHP, Chevron, and Mitsui to explore building Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) hubs.
The idea is to figure out if they can capture and manage CO2 emissions from steel plants by the end of 2026, with each company planning at least one hub for large-scale impact.
AM/NS India and JSW's ambitious plans
India's steel industry is a major source of carbon emissions, so this project could be a game-changer.
AM/NS India's sustainability chief says it's a key step toward helping India reach net-zero and stay globally competitive.
JSW's Prabodha Acharya calls CCUS "a crucial lever" for cutting emissions—JSW aims to reduce its CO2 intensity by 42% by 2030 compared to 2005.
By working together, these companies hope to make greener steel more affordable and accessible.