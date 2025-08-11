Steel giants join global players to tackle CO2 emissions Business Aug 11, 2025

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and JSW Steel are joining forces with big global players like Hyundai Steel, BHP, Chevron, and Mitsui to explore building Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) hubs.

The idea is to figure out if they can capture and manage CO2 emissions from steel plants by the end of 2026, with each company planning at least one hub for large-scale impact.