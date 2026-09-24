Sterlite Technologies launches Neuralis data center pre-terminated cables 48-6,912 fibers
Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) just rolled out a fresh lineup of fiber optic cables for its Neuralis data center series.
These pre-terminated cables, ranging from 48 up to a whopping 6,912 fibers, are designed to handle the massive data needs of today's big data centers.
Fun fact: even with this splashy launch, STL's stock dipped 5% on Thursday, but it's still up eightfold in the year so far.
Sterlite selectable connectors and color-coded fibers
STL's new range comes in two flavors: one for connections within a single data hall (48-576 fibers) and another tough version for linking buildings together (up to 6,912 fibers), with the largest 6,912-fibre version just 32mm thick.
You can also pick your connector type and fiber mode, plus their color-coding tech makes them easier to identify and splice together during installation.