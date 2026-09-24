Sterlite Technologies launches Neuralis data center pre-terminated cables 48-6,912 fibers

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) just rolled out a fresh lineup of fiber optic cables for its Neuralis data center series.

These pre-terminated cables, ranging from 48 up to a whopping 6,912 fibers, are designed to handle the massive data needs of today's big data centers.

Fun fact: even with this splashy launch, STL's stock dipped 5% on Thursday, but it's still up eightfold in the year so far.