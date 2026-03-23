Indian stock market crash erodes ₹15L crore in a day

The Indian stock market witnessed a major crash today, with investor wealth eroding by nearly ₹15 lakh crore in just one session. The fall was broad-based and is attributed to rising geopolitical risks, surging crude oil prices, and a spike in market volatility. The Sensex plunged 1,837 points to 72,696 while the Nifty fell 602 points to 22,513.

Market downturn Nifty Bank, midcap index fall sharply The Nifty Bank index fell nearly 1,989 points while the Midcap index dropped over 2,100 points. This highlights the extent of the market correction. The advance-decline ratio stood at a sharp 1:14, indicating broad-based selling pressure across sectors. The Indian rupee (INR) also hit a record closing low of ₹93.98 per US dollar amid these market conditions.

Economic indicators Bond markets reflect market stress The bond markets also reflected the market stress with the 10-year yield rising above 6.80%, its highest in over a year. Gold and silver also witnessed a reversal of their 2026 gains, plunging by 7-11% amid heightened volatility. These economic indicators further highlight the impact of the stock market crash on various sectors.

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