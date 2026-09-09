Subhash Chandra demands Meta, X, YouTube, LinkedIn delete 22,000cr claims
Business
Subhash Chandra, founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is taking a stand against Meta, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn India.
He says these platforms spread false claims that he personally owes ₹22,000 crore in debt.
Chandra's given them a week to delete the posts and share his side of the story, or he'll move forward with defamation action.
Chandra says personal borrowings are nil
Chandra clarified his personal borrowings are "nil." He was only a personal guarantor for company loans.
The National Company Law Tribunal has approved a repayment plan of ₹6.5 crore directly tied to him.
According to legal research database platform IBC Laws, the guarantor is liable to the same extent and at the same time as the borrower under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act of 1872.