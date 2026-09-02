Sumax Engineering to list on NSE SME after ₹53.40cr IPO

Sumax Engineering Ltd. is stepping onto the NSE's SME platform on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 after a blockbuster IPO that raised ₹53.40 crore.

The offering was oversubscribed 162.94 times overall, with noninstitutional investors showing huge interest (270.70 times), followed by retail and institutional buyers.

If you're curious, retail investors needed to shell out ₹121,200 for a single lot of shares.