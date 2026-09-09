Sun Pharma establishes Global Treasury Centre IFSC at GIFT City
Business
Sun Pharma just set up a brand-new subsidiary called Sun Pharma Global Treasury Centre IFSC Ltd. in Gujarat's GIFT City.
With an initial investment of ₹9.5 crore, this unit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. and was incorporated in GIFT City.
Sun Pharma unit awaits IFSC approvals
This new hub is Sun Pharma Global Treasury Centre IFSC Ltd. incorporated in GIFT City. It'll operate under IFSC regulations, but won't kick off any activities until it gets all the required approvals.
By tapping into GIFT City's financial ecosystem, Sun Pharma is looking to level up its global operations from right here in India.