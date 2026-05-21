Sunbird France asks Delhi HC to recover 70cr from SpiceJet
Business
Sunbird France, which leases aircraft engines, is asking the Delhi High Court to make SpiceJet pay up over ₹70 crore.
This follows a UK court order from April 2026 telling SpiceJet to settle unpaid lease rentals and maintenance charges for three engines, with lease rentals outstanding since January 2022 and maintenance reserve payments pending since November 2020.
Sunbird seeks asset freeze citing $3.4m
Sunbird also wants the court to stop SpiceJet from moving or selling its assets until the money is paid.
They're questioning how "broke" SpiceJet really is, pointing out a $3.4 million interest-free advance given to its CEO (which equals five years of salary).
The Delhi High Court will look into Sunbird's petition.