Sundaram Alternates closes India's 1st ₹2,500cr-plus ESG real-estate credit fund Business May 21, 2026

Sundaram Alternates just closed its SA Real Estate Credit Fund V with over ₹2,500 crore, far above its original ₹1,500 crore goal.

This is India's first real estate credit fund focused on ESG (that's environmental, social, and governance standards), and over 90% of the money is already set to go into deals.

Clearly, investors are excited about more responsible and sustainable ways to back real estate.