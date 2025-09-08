Sunnova founder raises $4 million to launch new energy startup
John Berger, who founded Sunnova, has raised over $4 million to launch Otovo USA.
This new venture blends artificial intelligence with home energy management and operates under the brand of Norway's Otovo ASA, where Berger serves on the board as of the article's publication.
Otovo USA's AI-driven service
Otovo USA offers an AI-driven subscription service that manages solar panels, batteries, backup generators, and EV chargers for homeowners.
Instead of just installing solar panels, they focus on ongoing energy services.
Texas is their starting point thanks to its flexible power market, with plans to expand further.
Addressing the anticipated drop in installations
With US residential solar installations expected to drop by 35% in 2026, Otovo USA sees a big opportunity in shifting the focus from one-time installs to continuous service—especially as Norway-based Otovo ASA, with whom Otovo USA has a licensing agreement.