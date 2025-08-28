Work 24/7 to be successful, says Indian billionaire Sunny Varkey

Sunny Varkey, the Indian-born chairman of Dubai -based GEMS Education, has sparked a major debate on work-life balance. In a recent conversation with Emirati podcaster Anas Bukhash, Varkey said that one must have the ability to "literally" work 24/7 to achieve success. He further added that working eight hours like any regular person wouldn't lead to success.

Work ethic Passion and commitment are key to success Varkey stressed the need for passion and an unwavering commitment to work around the clock. He said, "If I work eight hours like everybody else, I won't be successful. One must have the passion, and then you must have the ability to literally work 24/7 to achieve success." He also acknowledged that while balancing work and life is difficult, achieving both is a challenge.

Teamwork Varkey's personal work ethic and team dedication Varkey revealed that he works almost 24/7 and his team matches his dedication. He said, "I worked almost 24/7. Today, I work 24/7, literally. And the team works with me on the same level and same pace." This statement emphasizes individual commitment to hard work in today's highly competitive world.

Balance debate Online debate over work-life balance Varkey said, "It would be good if one could have a work-life balance, but it won't be very easy. It's just difficult." His comments have sparked an online debate with some praising his honesty about the sacrifices behind his achievements, while others criticized him for glorifying a 24/7 work culture.