Sunteck Realty invests ₹1,200cr in luxury residential project on Mira Road
Sunteck Realty is investing ₹1,200 crore into a new high-end residential project on Mira Road, Mumbai.
Spread across 3.5 acres and offering 5.5 lakh sq ft of living space, this move marks one of the company's biggest pushes yet into Mumbai's luxury housing scene.
Project to bolster Sunteck's premium housing lineup
Announced through a joint deal with a local landowner, this project is all about expanding Sunteck's premium housing lineup and strengthening its spot among top real estate players.
The company sees huge potential in Mumbai's property market and is doubling down on building standout homes in prime locations.