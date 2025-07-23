Next Article
MCX's Q1 results on August 4—tune in for live insights
Heads up: MCX is dropping its April-June 2025 financial results on August 4.
Right after, there's a live call at 4pm IST where top execs will break down the numbers and talk about what's next for a leading commodity exchange in India.
What to expect from the call
If you're curious about how money moves in India or just want to see how big market players handle shifting trends, this call is worth tuning into.
The session features MCX's leadership sharing insights and future plans—plus, it's open globally with toll-free access.
Even if finance isn't your thing, it's a cool peek behind the curtain at how major exchanges keep things running (and why it matters for anyone watching the economy).