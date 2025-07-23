Rupee slips for 6th day, closes at 86.41 per dollar

Big investors pulled out over ₹3,500 crore from Indian markets just yesterday, signaling some nerves about India's outlook. Still, the Sensex and Nifty both climbed—so there's clearly some optimism left among local investors.

A stronger US dollar (thanks to stubborn inflation in America) made things tougher for the rupee.

Slightly cheaper oil helped cushion losses a bit, but all eyes are now on upcoming India-US trade talks on August 1—which could mean more ups and downs for exporters and anyone watching currency rates.