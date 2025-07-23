Morgan Stanley sees India becoming world's 3rd-largest economy by 2028

Morgan Stanley says India's economy is about to get a serious upgrade—jumping from $3.5 trillion in 2023 to $5.7 trillion by 2028, making it the world's third-largest after the US and China. By 2035, they expect it to more than double again, reaching $10.6 trillion and grabbing a bigger slice of global GDP.

Five Indian states could become $1 trillion economies by 2035 It's not just about the country as a whole—by 2035, up to five states (like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka) could each hit nearly $1 trillion in GDP.

That puts them on par with some of the world's top economies.

Even states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been catching up fast.

States competing with each other for investment driving growth Morgan Stanley credits "competitive federalism"—basically, states competing with each other for investment by crafting their own policies—as a big reason for this surge.

This state-driven approach is helping India climb the global ranks faster than many expected.