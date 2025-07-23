Next Article
Infosys raises FY26 revenue growth outlook, sees steady global markets
Infosys just raised its revenue growth outlook for FY26 to 1-3%, a small but positive bump after a solid start to the year.
The company saw 2.6% growth in Q1, with CEO Salil Parekh pointing to steady global markets and more demand for AI and big tech projects as reasons for the confidence.
Infosys signs $3.8B worth of big deals in Q1
Infosys outperformed expectations this quarter, posting an 8.7% jump in profit (₹6,921 crore) and signing $3.8 billion worth of big deals—over half of which are brand new partnerships.
Revenue climbed 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore, and operating margins held steady at 20.8%.
Parekh gave a nod to Infosys's huge team of 300,000+, saying strong demand is coming in from all over the world and across industries.