Infosys raises FY26 revenue growth outlook, sees steady global markets

Infosys signs $3.8B worth of big deals in Q1

Infosys outperformed expectations this quarter, posting an 8.7% jump in profit (₹6,921 crore) and signing $3.8 billion worth of big deals—over half of which are brand new partnerships.

Revenue climbed 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore, and operating margins held steady at 20.8%.

Parekh gave a nod to Infosys's huge team of 300,000+, saying strong demand is coming in from all over the world and across industries.