Adani Group shuts down its super app Adani One
Adani Group has decided to shut down its super app, Adani One, after it struggled with losses and internal disagreements.
The app launched in December 2022 aiming for 500 million users but only reached 30 million.
Even though it handled ₹750 crore in transactions, these hurdles proved too much, leading to the decision to discontinue.
Compete with Tata Neu and Reliance Jio
Adani One started as a travel and airport services platform meant to compete with Tata Neu and Reliance Jio. But debates over what the app should offer slowed things down.
While this is a setback for Adani's digital plans, the group is still investing in tech and other sectors—so their digital story isn't over yet.