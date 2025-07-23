Why Bharat Bijlee's stock has tanked 20% this year
Bharat Bijlee's stock slid 6.5% on Wednesday, closing at ₹3,060 and deepening its losses to 20% for the year.
The drop came right after the company posted quarterly results that were a bit of a mixed bag—some numbers up from last year, but down sharply from just last quarter.
What's in the results?
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, here's the scoop:
Revenue grew 24% compared to last year but actually fell 25% versus the previous quarter.
Net profit was up 17% year-on-year but dropped nearly half from last quarter. Margins also shrank a bit.
Basically, while things look better than last year, recent performance has investors worried about short-term growth.
Stock down 6.5% today
Investors reacted to weaker profits and margins compared to last quarter.
For now, market sentiment is more focused on immediate results than long-term stability.