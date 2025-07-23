Why Bharat Bijlee's stock has tanked 20% this year Business Jul 23, 2025

Bharat Bijlee's stock slid 6.5% on Wednesday, closing at ₹3,060 and deepening its losses to 20% for the year.

The drop came right after the company posted quarterly results that were a bit of a mixed bag—some numbers up from last year, but down sharply from just last quarter.