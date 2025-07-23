Sensex gains 500 points, but these sugar stocks are down
Indian stock markets had a strong day on Wednesday, but sugar stocks didn't all follow the same path.
While EID Parry, Mawana Sugars, and Piccadily Agro ticked up slightly, others like Magadh Sugar & Energy dropped over 2%.
Sugar production in India to jump nearly 20% in 2026
Sugar production in India is set to jump nearly 20% in 2026.
That sounds good, but it's actually making prices fluctuate—even though companies are seeing better profits from ethanol and a helpful monsoon.
Investors are trying to figure out what these mixed signals mean for the future of sugar stocks.
Other sugar stocks also in red
It's not just one or two companies—Ugar Sugar Works and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries also slipped more than 2%.
With so many moving parts (like rising supply and shifting prices), investors are keeping a close eye on where things go from here.
