AI talent shortage: Companies are changing how they hire

Companies are rethinking their approach to hiring

To close the gap, firms are rethinking their approach:

Publicis Sapient wants adaptable candidates who can keep pace with fast-moving tech.

HCLTech is offering salaries up to four times higher for specialized roles and aims for one in five new hires to be in AI.

StaqU is focusing more on real project experience than traditional degrees.

Still, experts stress that better training programs and research facilities are urgently needed if India wants to keep up with global AI demand.