AI talent shortage: Companies are changing how they hire
India's tech sector is running low on people trained in artificial intelligence—right now, only about 15-20% of the workforce has these skills.
With AI jobs booming, companies like HCLTech and Publicis Sapient are switching up how they hire.
Experts say if things don't change soon, over a million AI jobs could go unfilled by 2027.
Companies are rethinking their approach to hiring
To close the gap, firms are rethinking their approach:
Publicis Sapient wants adaptable candidates who can keep pace with fast-moving tech.
HCLTech is offering salaries up to four times higher for specialized roles and aims for one in five new hires to be in AI.
StaqU is focusing more on real project experience than traditional degrees.
Still, experts stress that better training programs and research facilities are urgently needed if India wants to keep up with global AI demand.