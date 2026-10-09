Supreme Court declines immediate clean chit for Venu Srinivasan
The Supreme Court has decided not to give Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company and a board member of Tata Sons, a clean chit just yet in an old idol theft case.
The controversy goes back to 2004, when ancient idols were allegedly swapped out during renovations at Chennai's Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple.
Srinivasan was on the committee overseeing this work.
Venu Srinivasan case returns to SC
Tamil Nadu Police registered an FIR in 2018, and the Idol Wing later named Srinivasan in its 2022 final report, but he got anticipatory bail and the High Court quashed the FIR/proceedings.
Activist Rangarajan Narasimhan wasn't satisfied and took it to the Supreme Court, which will look at it again on October 14.
Srinivasan says he was not responsible for the temple's day-to-day administration, even though he donated ₹70 lakh for the project.