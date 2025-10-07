Supreme Court denies Google's appeal, upholds Play Store reform order

The US Supreme Court has declined Google 's request to stay a lower court's order mandating major changes to its Play Store. The decision comes as the tech giant prepares to appeal a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the developer of popular game Fortnite. The July ruling was upheld by a federal appeals court.

Injunction details Changes mandated by judge Donato The injunction, issued by US District Judge James Donato last year, requires Google to allow users to download rival app stores within its own Play Store. It also mandates making Play's app catalog available to competitors. However, these provisions won't come into effect until July 2026. The judge also ruled that Google must let developers include external links in apps so that users can bypass Google's billing system.

Legal battle Epic Games accused Google of violating antitrust laws Epic Games had filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020, alleging that its restrictive app store rules violated antitrust law. The company won a jury trial in San Francisco in 2023. Google has denied any wrongdoing and called Donato's order unprecedented, claiming it would cause reputational harm, safety and security risks while putting the company at a competitive disadvantage if allowed to take effect.

Appeal strategy Google plans to file full appeal by October 27 In its Supreme Court filing, Google said the changes would have huge implications for over 100 million US Android users and 500,000 developers. The company plans to file a full appeal to the Supreme Court by October 27. This could allow justices to take up the case during their nine-month term that began on Monday. Epic has accused Google of using "flawed security claims" as an excuse for its control over Android devices.