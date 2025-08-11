Next Article
Supreme Industries's stock climbs 2% on revenue growth
Supreme Industries's stock climbed over 2% on Monday morning, landing it among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came after the company posted revenue growth and announced some big business moves.
Revenue up 3% to ₹10,446 crore
While annual revenue grew by 3% to ₹10,446 crore, net profit actually dipped to ₹841 crore this year.
Still, Supreme is pushing forward: it just bought Wavin Industries's Pipes and Fittings business in India and locked in a long-term tech deal with Orbia Wavin.
Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹24 per share, showing they're focused on long-term value even when profits take a hit.