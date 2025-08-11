Supreme Industries's stock climbs 2% on revenue growth

Revenue up 3% to ₹10,446 crore

While annual revenue grew by 3% to ₹10,446 crore, net profit actually dipped to ₹841 crore this year.

Still, Supreme is pushing forward: it just bought Wavin Industries's Pipes and Fittings business in India and locked in a long-term tech deal with Orbia Wavin.

Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹24 per share, showing they're focused on long-term value even when profits take a hit.