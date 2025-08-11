Next Article
Hitachi Energy's stock jumps 2% after quarterly results
Hitachi Energy India's stock climbed 2.07% to ₹20,715 on Monday morning, following the company's latest quarterly results.
Even with some ups and downs in their earnings, analysts seem pretty upbeat about where the company is headed next.
Sales and net profit slip
Sales dropped this quarter to ₹1,478 crore (down from ₹1,883 crore last time), and net profit also slipped to ₹131 crore.
Still, the company boosted its other income a bit and is keeping shareholders happy by announcing a ₹6 per share dividend (that's 300% of face value), set to be paid out on August 13.
Even with changing market conditions, they're sticking by their investors.