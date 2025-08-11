Hitachi Energy's stock jumps 2% after quarterly results

Sales and net profit slip

Sales dropped this quarter to ₹1,478 crore (down from ₹1,883 crore last time), and net profit also slipped to ₹131 crore.

Still, the company boosted its other income a bit and is keeping shareholders happy by announcing a ₹6 per share dividend (that's 300% of face value), set to be paid out on August 13.

Even with changing market conditions, they're sticking by their investors.