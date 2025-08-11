Mazagon Dock's stock rises 2.7% amid dip in revenue Business Aug 11, 2025

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders's stock rose 2.7% on Monday, hitting ₹2,708—even though the company saw a dip in revenue this quarter.

Over the past year, though, they boosted annual revenue by approximately 20.75% and net profit by 25.95%, putting them among the top performers in their index.