TCS shares are still in demand: Here's why
TCS shares saw a small bump this Monday, trading at ₹3,040 by mid-morning.
Even with market ups and downs, the stock stayed in demand—moving between ₹3,021 and ₹3,041—which shows investors are still pretty confident about the company.
Strong FY25 performance
TCS kept its growth streak going in FY25, with revenue up 6% to ₹2.55 lakh crore and net profit rising nearly 6% as well.
The company's debt-free status adds to its solid reputation, plus it generated strong cash flow this year.
And for those holding TCS shares: there's an interim dividend of ₹11 per share coming your way from July 16.