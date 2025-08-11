TCS shares are still in demand: Here's why

Strong FY25 performance

TCS kept its growth streak going in FY25, with revenue up 6% to ₹2.55 lakh crore and net profit rising nearly 6% as well.

The company's debt-free status adds to its solid reputation, plus it generated strong cash flow this year.

And for those holding TCS shares: there's an interim dividend of ₹11 per share coming your way from July 16.