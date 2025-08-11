Airtel's stock rises as investors cheer strong financial performance
Bharti Airtel's stock nudged up 0.32% on Monday morning, touching ₹1,864.50 by 10:30am.
This steady rise follows months of inferred upbeat investor sentiment about the company's strong financial performance.
From loss to profit in just 4 years
Airtel isn't just growing—it's thriving.
Over the past year, its revenue jumped from ₹38,506 crore to ₹49,463 crore per quarter, and annual profits swung from a loss in FY21 to a hefty ₹33,778 crore in FY25.
Investors are also seeing rewards: a final dividend of ₹16 per share was paid out last month.
Key financial ratios show stability
The company's numbers are solid—earnings per share hit ₹58, and key financial ratios show stability (P/E at 29.89; debt-to-equity at 1.13).
For anyone watching India's telecom scene or thinking about investing, Airtel is showing serious staying power right now.