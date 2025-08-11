Airtel's stock rises as investors cheer strong financial performance

From loss to profit in just 4 years

Airtel isn't just growing—it's thriving.

Over the past year, its revenue jumped from ₹38,506 crore to ₹49,463 crore per quarter, and annual profits swung from a loss in FY21 to a hefty ₹33,778 crore in FY25.

Investors are also seeing rewards: a final dividend of ₹16 per share was paid out last month.