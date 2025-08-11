HAL's stock rises 2% on solid Q4, FY25 results
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.) saw its stock price rise by 2.04% on Monday morning, as investors responded positively to the company's latest financial results.
The government-owned aerospace giant posted solid growth in both revenue and profit for the quarter and full year, showing it's still a major player in India's defense scene.
EPS up for both the quarter and full year
For the March 2025 quarter, HAL earned ₹13,699.85 crore in revenue and made a net profit of ₹3,959.47 crore—meaning more money per share for investors (EPS: 59.46).
Over the whole year, revenue grew to nearly ₹31,000 crore and profits hit ₹8,323 crore, with EPS rising too.
HAL also kept its zero-debt status going strong—always a good sign for stability—which helped boost confidence among investors watching the market closely.