HAL's stock rises 2% on solid Q4, FY25 results

EPS up for both the quarter and full year

For the March 2025 quarter, HAL earned ₹13,699.85 crore in revenue and made a net profit of ₹3,959.47 crore—meaning more money per share for investors (EPS: 59.46).

Over the whole year, revenue grew to nearly ₹31,000 crore and profits hit ₹8,323 crore, with EPS rising too.

HAL also kept its zero-debt status going strong—always a good sign for stability—which helped boost confidence among investors watching the market closely.