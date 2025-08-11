Sensex, Nifty snap 6-week losing streak: What's driving the rally
After six straight weeks in the red, India's main stock markets—Sensex and Nifty—finally turned things around on Monday.
Both indexes gained approximately 0.4%, with the Sensex closing at 80,180 and the Nifty at 24,463.
The comeback was mostly thanks to investors grabbing stocks at lower prices and a little help from positive vibes in global markets.
Experts say volatility will remain in the market
Solid earnings from big names like SBI (which reported a healthy profit jump) and Grasim Industries gave everyone a confidence boost.
Still, experts say people are staying cautious because of ongoing global worries like US-China trade tensions and inflation.
As Santosh Meena from Swastika Investmart put it, "Momentum is still skewed to the downside," and the market is expected to remain volatile in the coming weeks as investors digest these developments.