Sensex, Nifty snap 6-week losing streak: What's driving the rally

Experts say volatility will remain in the market

Solid earnings from big names like SBI (which reported a healthy profit jump) and Grasim Industries gave everyone a confidence boost.

Still, experts say people are staying cautious because of ongoing global worries like US-China trade tensions and inflation.

As Santosh Meena from Swastika Investmart put it, "Momentum is still skewed to the downside," and the market is expected to remain volatile in the coming weeks as investors digest these developments.