Survey: 83% Indian employees feel burnt out
A new Blind survey shows that most Indian employees—about 72%—are working more than the legal 48-hour workweek.
Burnout is widespread too, with 83% saying they've felt it.
Interestingly, burnout isn't just a "young people" thing; Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers all report similar rates.
Other key findings
Turns out burnout doesn't discriminate by age: about one in five across all generations are first to raise concerns at work.
And when things get toxic, "quiet quitting" is common—39% of both Gen Z and Gen X admit to disengaging from their jobs this way.
Cost of burnout to companies
Employee burnout is costing companies big time: $12-14 billion lost each year from people quitting, plus $8.5 billion more from absenteeism.
When folks show up but aren't really present (presenteeism), losses could hit $158 billion.
The upside? Investing in mental health could actually boost productivity by as much as $151 billion.