Survey by 1 finance magazine finds 76% Indians 40-60 unprepared

Median target 1cr, savings 28L

The survey (1,218 people) showed the median retirement target is ₹1 crore nest egg but actually have just ₹28 lakh saved up.

Most rely on fixed deposits and mutual funds, while fewer invest in options like NPS.

Many only plan for savings until age 80, even though people are living longer, and with medical costs rising fast, this could spell trouble down the road.