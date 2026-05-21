Survey by 1 finance magazine finds 76% Indians 40-60 unprepared
Business
A new survey by 1 Finance Magazine found that 76% of Indians ages 40 to 60 haven't sorted out their retirement plans yet, and 77% have never talked to a financial advisor.
Still, over half feel confident about retiring comfortably, even if the numbers suggest otherwise.
Median target 1cr, savings 28L
The survey (1,218 people) showed the median retirement target is ₹1 crore nest egg but actually have just ₹28 lakh saved up.
Most rely on fixed deposits and mutual funds, while fewer invest in options like NPS.
Many only plan for savings until age 80, even though people are living longer, and with medical costs rising fast, this could spell trouble down the road.