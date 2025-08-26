Next Article
Suzuki announces ₹70,000cr investment in India over next 5-6 years
Suzuki just announced a huge ₹70,000 crore investment for India over the next five to six years.
Revealed by President Toshihiro Suzuki at the e-Vitara launch, the plan is all about boosting production, rolling out new models, and keeping Suzuki strong in what's now the world's third-biggest car market.
e-Vitara to be exported to 100 countries
Part of the investment will go toward making lithium-ion battery cells for hybrid vehicles—so yes, Suzuki is getting serious about electric and hybrid tech.
Maruti Suzuki will also start exporting its new e-Vitara electric SUV from Gujarat to 100 countries. The first car even got a special send-off from Prime Minister Modi at their Hansalpur plant.